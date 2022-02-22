Uproar as ODM blocks Kisumu aspirants from putting up campaign posters

Members of the public view campaign posters. The resolution to ban posters was made during a Kisumu County ODM delegates conference held on Monday. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A move by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to suspend the putting up of campaign posters and billboards in Kisumu County until May 25 has triggered uproar among aspirants, with some viewing it as a ploy to give undue advantage to select candidates.

