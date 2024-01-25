Traders in Kisumu's Kibuye Market benefit from free health checks

At least 500 traders at Kisumu's Kibuye market on Wednesday benefited from free medical checks and treatment courtesy of Maisha Meds and Tazama eyeglasses.

The medical camp targeted traders at East Africa's largest open-air market due to its large population.

The Kibuye market hosts at least 3,000 traders who could be susceptible to various diseases due to various factors, including overcrowding.

Ms Judith Jowi of Maisha Meds said the medical camp, conducted in partnership with local businessman Bob Edward Onyango, was vital in bringing services closer to the people.

"We have come to reach out to those above the age of 40; their eyes will be tested and those with vision problems will be given glasses and they will only pay Sh150 for the glasses while other tests will be done free of charge," said Ms Jowi.

Maisha Meds, she noted, also runs a malaria treatment programme.

"We provide services for malaria testing in the market, malaria treatment, eye testing and testing blood pressure for traders to ensure their safety," she said.

Ms Jowi said they had targeted Kibuye market to reach the many traders, some of whom "do not take the time to go to hospitals for medical tests".

Ms Jackline Atieno, one of the traders who benefited from the programme on, praised Mr Onyango, Maisha Meds and Tazama Glasses for what she described as a "noble course".

"We thank Bob for this noble course with Maisha meds and I'm happy that I have been tested and we are happy that today we have been privileged to get services right in the market where we do our business because sometimes at the hospitals we usually face long queues and some people opt to go back to work without seeing a doctor," said Ms Atieno.

Another trader, Rosemary Apiyo, 50, said she was happy to have received reading glasses.

"I am happy to have received reading glasses. Now I'm able to read easily without straining," she said.

Mr Nyaori, a resident of Kisumu Central, also praised the programme, noting that health is a major challenge globally and such a gesture is a welcome idea.

"Many people cannot afford basic health care and this gesture is a great step towards helping our people. Kibuye is one of the biggest markets in the region and hosts several traders with various health challenges," he said.

He urged the government to work on the structure of the national health cover for citizens to enroll many people so that they can access health services.

"These are low cadre traders and the government needs to address this issue to improve their security," he said.

Maisha Meds sets up these camps in collaboration with local healthcare providers, community leaders and volunteers.

Medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, offer their services at these camps to diagnose and treat various medical conditions.