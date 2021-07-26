The rise and fall of Nyakach’s Pap Onditi trading centre

Pap Oditi's junction in Kisumu County on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Once a vibrant trading centre, Pap Onditi in Nyakach sub-county is now eerily desolate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.