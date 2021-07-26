Fishermen
File | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay

Prime

High taxes, illegal practices killing fish factories in Nyanza

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Several fish processing firms in the region have downscaled their operations in the last two years.
  • The factories have been unable to cope with dwindling fish stocks, poor infrastructure and perennial power outages.

A private fish processing factory in Homa Bay County hired 210 people when it began operations in the region two years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.