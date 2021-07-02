Surviving Covid-19: Kisumu hoteliers turn to mobile apps

Hoteliers in Kisumu County have turned to mobile apps for food deliveries as they seek ways to sustain their businesses following negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most businesses are suffering low sales, especially with the 7pm to 4am curfew in the Lake region due to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

Restaurants are now relying on third party delivery service providers like Jumia and Glovo to make food deliveries.

Wigot Garden Hotel Manager Phelix Owiti says they started using the Jumia app for food deliveries last June, when the country was hit by the first Covid-19 wave.

“We started online food deliveries to stay afloat. Generally, food makes up 30 percent of our sales. Offering food deliveries helps offset the income lost from half empty dining rooms,” said Mr Owiti.

Most of the clients order fast and light foods that cost between Sh400 and Sh900, including delivery fees.

“Food delivery is effective right now, with movement and gatherings restricted. It serves customers who want a ready meal,” he said.

Fewer customers

Shammah Hotel Chairman Olivia Konzolo said that with the curfew, there are only a few walk-in customers.

“Currently, sales are low. In fact, most organisations put up kitchenettes in their offices to provide meals,” said Ms Konzolo.

“The food delivery business is picking up. On a daily basis we do at least five deliveries.”

Lake Victoria Tourism Association (LVTA) chairman Robinson Anyal noted that apps are an effective way to reach clients while also maintaining social distancing.

“We encourage more innovative ways to keep hotels or restaurants closing down, negating the gains we have made over the years,” he said.

Low occupancy rates

Since Covid-19 struck the country last year, the hospitality sector has been struggling, with some establishments forced to lay off staff and halt operations.

Cold Springs Hotel Managing Director Joseph Ndong says many hotels are recording lower occupancy rates, with the domestic tourist keeping the sector afloat.

Mr Ndong said management has been forced to increase the workload for the few remaining staff.

“Most staff find it challenging to embrace the new norm, together with the Covid-19 preventive measures that are in place, but the hotel continues to persevere through the pandemic,” he said.

Frankline Kirui, manager of Sierra Springs Hotel in Bomet County, said revenue dropped, especially with the curfew.

“Peak hours fall in the evening. With the curfew, most hotels in Bomet are affected. Our revenues are low,” said Mr Kirui.

Aturukan Hotel General Manager Suleiman Wanda said that the recent extension of the curfew and movement restrictions means the hospitality industry will be severely crippled.

“Postponement of conference and accommodation bookings means we might have a hard time meeting our financial obligations. However, we remain optimistic that we will overcome this and that our resilient spirit will shine all through,” said Mr Wanda.