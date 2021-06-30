Law enforcers targeted by citizens enraged by Covid-19 rules

Law enforcement officers in parts of Nyanza have become targets of rage as residents, struggling with old habits now restricted by rules meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, engage them in ugly confrontations.

From funerals to late-night outings past the new 7pm curfew, citizens are finding it difficult to adjust to the new normal that has curtailed their entertainment escapades, ceremonies and businesses.

Law enforcers implementing the government’s directives have to deal with a stubborn population insisting on holding night vigils for the departed as well as operating businesses past curfew hours.

Several incidents of confrontation between police and the public have been reported in recently.

Chief’s houses burnt

An assistant chief’s houses were torched in Siaya. A police station was stormed by angry residents over curfew restrictions. And rowdy boda boda operators in Homa Bay pelted officers with stones and engaged them in running battles.

In the latest incident on Sunday, Ugenya MP David Ochieng and some residents stormed the Konyango police post to protest what they called harassment by officers enforcing the Ministry of Health’s directives.

Konyango market traders were infuriated by a police officer who allegedly pulled a motorist from a moving motorcycle because he was not wearing a face mask.

But Siaya County Commissioner Michael Muchiri said the protesters did not raid the police post but only wanted to discuss how to implement the government’s directives on Covid-19.

Out of control

“There is a thin line between strictness and harassment and these incidents sometimes spin out of control. With the new enforcement measures, many people are bound to get uncomfortable and, therefore, the MP was at the station to understand their grievances,” Mr Muchiri said.

In May, a group of boda boda riders torched three houses belonging to an assistant chief after they were prevented from holding a night vigil for their colleague who had died.

In a daring move, the irate motorcyclists burnt down the main house belonging to Yenga Sub-Location Richard Ooko, his son's house and a kitchen.

The administrator, who fled when the rowdy riders stormed his home, had denied them a permit to hold a night vigil at the home of one of them due to Covid-19 protocols.

Siaya is among 13 counties in the lake region put under a partial lockdown two weeks ago.

Security officers have been patrolling different areas to ensure everyone adheres to guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

Night activities

In Homa Bay County, police are also finding it hard controlling night activities as they are being attacked by youths.

The county has witnessed multiple cases where security officers have engaged in running battles with youths and boda boda riders.

In some areas, police have used tear gas to disperse rowdy youths.

Of great concern, however, is when riders retaliate by hurling stones at the police.

Last week, police vehicles were pelted with stones by a group of rogue boda boda riders in Rodi Kopany, in Homa Bay Sub-County.

Another attack happened at Aora Chuodho trading centre in Ndhiwa Sub-County when another group of officers were on patrol.

Riders on the spot

This has put riders in the county on the spot for allegedly attacking police for the wrong reasons.

Some of the motorcyclists are reported to be stoning police vehicles with the intention of breaking windscreens and injuring the officers. Meetings meant to eradicate these behaviour have not helped.

Leaders of boda boda groups in the county threatened to take action against individuals who engage in violence against security officers, especially after dusk.

Ndhiwa Sub-County police Commander Robert Aboki said authorities have engaged the riders, through their leaders, urging them to cooperate with the police.

"We have held several meetings with leaders and agreed that everyone would be at home by 7pm. It is unfortunate that some do not heed this directive and it will land most of them in trouble," he said.

County Boda Boda Association chairman Ken Dede and his deputy Dan Nyakwana condemned the acts of violence against the police.

Mr Dede threatened to take action against riders who participated in the two incidents.

Deregister offenders

"We have initiated a process of deregistering the riders from our membership list. We do not condone such acts. We will take the necessary action when we establish who participated in the act," he said.

He told journalists that ejecting the accused members from the group will discourage others who intend to engage in similar practices.

"Everyone should be at home by 7pm. It does not make sense for riders to stay out at night because there are no customers when darkness falls," Mr Dede said.

Mr Nyakwana said boda boda leaders in all other sub-counties have been directed to report cases of riders attacking police so that action can be taken against them.

Still in Homa Bay, last week, chaos broke out at a home in Adek village in Ndhiwa Sub-County when a group of riders attacked security officers who tried to stop a night vigil at a home in West Kachieng’ Location.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the officers detained four motorcycles belonging to the youths and warned that action would be taken against individuals who contravene the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Mr Lilan, who chairs the County Covid-19 Emergency Response Committee, said operators in the transport sector were notorious for violating Covid-19 containment measures.

And in a strange twist of events in Kisumu, five chiefs were Thursday night arrested after they harassed Nyanza Regional Police Commander Karanja Muiruri at an illegally erected roadblock in Obwolo, Kajulu.

With vigilante groups, they demanded a bribe from him before the police boss called his juniors to arrest the culprits, who were not aware they were trying to extort a police commander.