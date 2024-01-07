Police host party for local community to celebrate peace on Muhoroni-Nandi border

The Muhoroni sub-county security team on Saturday hosted a New Year party for representatives of communities living along the border between Kisumu and Nandi counties to celebrate a period of relative peace and tranquillity in the border area.

The Nandi-Muhoroni border has been a flashpoint over the years, with frequent border clashes between the Kalenjin and Luo communities.

However, the area has seen relative calm as a result of peace initiatives by various groups, including the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the police.

Muhoroni OCPD Joshua Nyasimi, who presided over the police-community engagement ceremony at Chemelil police station, attributed the peace in the border area to frequent public engagements and police involvement.

"We are happy that the security situation along the Muhoroni-Nandi border has been calm thanks to public engagements and frequent consultations between the security authorities of the two border towns," Nyasimi said.

Flanked by Muhoroni Sub County Administration Police boss Tom Ndiege and Muhoroni DCI boss Cosmas Makusa among other senior security officials in Muhoroni, Mr Nyasimi commended members of the public for their cooperation with security officials in bringing peace to the area.

“We decided to have a small get together with the community to thank them for heeding to our calls for peace which has informed the calm we have witnessed in this town and also to thank local MP (Onyango K’Oyoo) for his assistance in the peace efforts,” Mr Nyasimi said.

A section of members of the community at the New Year's party held at Chemelil Police Post on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

Mr Ndiege noted that security officers in the area had mapped three major hotspots – Muhoroni town, Kopere and Kibigori centres, which they focused on thus birthing the peace in the areas.

“The three areas had been the epicenters for the conflicts but once we mapped them out and deployed officers there working with the local communities, we have witnessed a period of relative peace which is encouraging,” Mr Ndiege said.

Mr Nyasimi noted that the establishment of a functional Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) camp, Peace Committee and a good relationship between the political leaders at the border has boosted the peace efforts.

RDU is a component of Administration Police tasked with provision and maintenance of peace and security in adverse situations in the Country in observance of the rule of law.

The situation at the Nandi-Muhoroni border has since become a stark contrast to that of Sondu-Kericho where deadly ethnic conflicts claimed at least seven lifes and left scores of others nursing serious injuries late last year.

The flareups also led to massive destruction of property.

The inter-community clashes have often been blamed on the protracted boundary tussles, livestock theft and political differences among.

During the security and community party at Chemelil police post on Saturday, the community vowed to continue advocating for the peaceful co-existence for the sake of development.

The Saturday luncheon, the police officers said, was planned to thank God for the blessings of 2023 and to usher in 2024 through worship and get together.

After sharing a meal with the community, it was time for the officers and the residents to listen to the word of God which was led by Bishop Dalton Ogonda of Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

The cleric urged the community to build close working relationships with the police officers.

“We also thank the police for their impressive work and urge them to stay focused and brave so save the community by discharging their duties without fear or favour,” said the bishop.