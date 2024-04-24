Philip Martin: Varsity graduate with unrivalled passion in dog breeding

In a typical African home, it is customary to offer food leftovers to the family dog after meals.

The dog, on the other hand, understands its boundaries and knows that it is not welcomed anywhere near the dining table.

If it dares to stray into the dining room, a mournful howl often follows, serving as a reminder to the canine that it has crossed the boundary.

Despite enduring hardships and sometimes even abuse, man’s best friend often holds the esteemed role of home security.

According to Boehringer Ingelheim, a research-driven group dedicated to healthcare innovations, archaeological evidence suggests that dogs were the earliest animals to be domesticated by humans, dating back over 30,000 years.

This unique bond originated when wolves scavenged for food scraps from early humans, who then provided them with protection and shelter.

In return, the wolves assisted hunter-gatherers in their pursuits.

Through generations of breeding and companionship, these wolves evolved into the diverse array of dog breeds we know today.

With the influence of globalisation, many dogs now experience a more comfortable existence. They have been embraced and cherished with some of them even given fancy names; a testament to the compassion they receive.

Philip Martin, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Biotechnology with IT from Maseno University, had always nursed a profound love for dogs.

Despite his impressive academic qualifications, his journey into the professional world was not smooth sailing.

After searching for employment for seven years without success, Mr Martin decided to pursue his childhood passion: breeding dogs.

He started his dog breeding venture with one of the popular dog breeds known as German Shepherd. His choice was influenced by the dog’s availability and low maintenance cost.

His family was however not impressed with his decision. They wondered how a university graduate would engage in such an activity, but Martin was not discouraged.

He managed to persuade his skeptic mother who, albeit reluctantly, supported him financially to buy his first puppies.

By 2017, he had 25 well-cared-for German Shepherds.

Mr Martin's philosophy revolves around following his passion, believing that success and profits will naturally come.

Located in Mamboleo estate, Kisumu County, Martin’s Kennel expanded to include eight Boerboels and six Rottweilers, all bred for quality and fitness.

Even though he still breeds German Shepherds, he has since developed immense liking for the beastly Boerboel and the aggressive Rottweiler.

Currently, he has six eight weeks old Boerboel puppies going for Sh65,000 each.

“I only sell puppies because they can easily adapt to a new environment. Adult dogs usually find it difficult to fit in and hence can cause harm to the new handler,” he explains.

Mr Martin says that he does not only trains dogs for security purposes but also leases them to security firms at Sh20,000 per month per dog.

The 37-year-old man admits that even though the venture is lucrative, feeding the canines is a challenge.

"I spend about Sh40,000 in a month to put food on the table for these friends of mine," he quips.

For Mr Martin, his dogs are not just pets; they are a source of solace.

Despite the exhaustion from a tough day, their enthusiastic greeting at the door rejuvenates him instantly. Their tail wagging, playful antics and affectionate gestures gives him the much needed joy and comfort.

“The greetings from my dogs suggest that they have been waiting by the door for me all day. They look into my eyes with happy faces and suddenly I forget my sorrows,” he says.

It was therefore not a surprise to Mr Martin when his Boerboels and Rottweilers emerged the best during the second edition of the dog festival held at Ciala Resort in Kisumu on Sunday.

The canines were competing for the happiest, healthiest, best groomed, well-handled, best communicating dog, agility and tracking obedience.

The second edition of the festival organised by different organisations including Aniworld, Aquapet, Topdog among others attracted several dog owners across the Lake Region Bloc.

According to Mr Tambo Ian, one of the organisers of the even, this year’s festival saw a significant increase in the number of participants compared to last year.

"This is our second year running and we've had a better turnout, especially for dogs. We saw dog owners bringing their pets not only to compete but also to learn more about different breeds."

The festival also attracted dog owners curious to see top-quality canines. Pedigree and imported dogs were also on display for the first time.

"In terms of dog participation, we've almost doubled the numbers from last year," Mr Tambo said.

"We had over 70 dogs competing in the first show, but that number has increased to over 100. And the crowd has grown as well – we estimate over 500 spectators this time around,” he said.

Prioritising the well-being of all participants, the organisers ensured that all dogs were vaccinated before the event.