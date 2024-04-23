A secret love affair, a dead university student and a 60-year prison term

Caren Anyona during a past court session. Her daughter Beverly Akinyi was murdered by Joseph Ayomo.

Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Joseph Ayomo jailed for 40 years for killing university student Beverly Akinyi.
  • He was also sentenced an additional 20 years for attempted murder. 

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Francis ole Kaparo as a lawyer: Handling the DC who didn’t care

    Former Speaker Francis ole Kaparo.

  2. PREMIUM ‘Pay him Sh2.1 billion as well’: When Wamalwa exonerated Pattni over Goldenberg scam

    Kamlesh Pattni

  3. PREMIUM Flashy city pastor on the run over Sh600m jobs racket

  4. PREMIUM Mosoti’s little 'Garden of Eden' in dry Kamulu