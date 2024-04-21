Governor Nyong’o sacks two Kisumu County executives

Kisumu County governor Anyang Nyong'o has sacked two County Executive Committee Members.

In a statement dated April 19, 2024, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o fired CECM for Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change Ms Maryline Agwa and her counterpart for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development Dr Kennedy Hongo.

“The CECM for Water Ms Maryline Agwa and the CECM for Lands Dr Kennedy Hongo have been relieved of their duties,” said Governor Nyong’o.

The County Executive for Education, Technical Training, Innovation and Social Services, Mr John Awiti, will act in place of Dr Hongo.

Ms Judith Oluoch, who is the CECM for Public Service, County Administration and Participatory Development will run the Water ministry in an acting capacity. The governor never gave reasons as to why he sacked the two.

According to a senior official in Prof Nyong’o’s government, the move is part of the county boss’ commitment in streamlining and improving service delivery in Kisumu.

“This is a normal administrative action by the governor. He checks the performance of his cabinet members and makes the right choice which he believes will help him deliver services to the people and fulfil part of his legacy in his second term,” said the official.

The governor’s decision came more than a year after the CEMCs committed themselves to a performance contract.

Governor Nyong’o appealed to executives to embrace Result Based Management (RBM) and Performance oriented culture where emphasis is laid on results rather than processes.

“I, therefore, call on all the CECMs signing these performance contracts today to implement them and to ensure that my government delivers on the mandate on which we pledged to govern the people of Kisumu County,” the Governor said then.