Governor Nyong'o sacks three Kisumu County executives in latest reshuffle

Three Executive Committee members of Kisumu have been sacked as Governor Anyang’ Nyongó unveiled his seven-member cabinet.

Prof Nyongó, who is serving his second term, sent home Gilchrist Okuom (Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock and Fisheries), Dixon Obungu (Trade, Energy and Industrialisation) and Achi Alai (Tourism, Sports and Culture).

He also appointed two CEC members, Mr Kennedy Hongo in the Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development and former Leader of Majority in the County Assembly, Mr Ken Onyango to serve as Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock Development and Irrigation CECM.

Mr Hongo, who has been serving as the county Ombudsman and Maseno Town Manager also served as Chief of Staff in the former Governor Jack Ranguma’s administration.

Health Chief Officer Dr Gregory Ganda has also been promoted and will now head the expanded Department of Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation.

Ms Farida Salim has been moved from Roads docket to replace sacked Ms Alai in the Tourism docket. She will also handle Trade and Marketing which has been reorganised.

Those retained in their previous dockets include George Omondi Okongó and John Awiti who have Finance, Economic Planning and ICT Services as well as Department of Education, Technical Training, Innovation and Social Services respectively.

Mr Okongó will act as CEC member in the newly created Department of Public Service, County Administration and Participatory Development at the Office of the Governor.

In what is seen as a move to ensure the implementation of his manifesto, Prof Nyong'o moved the ICT directorate from Education to Finance and introduced a directorate of Innovation, Technical Training and merged Energy with Infrastructure and Public works which will cater for Roads.

Before the appointment of a substantial office holder, Mr Salmon Orimba will act as CEC member for the Department of Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, while Mr Awiti will hold office in the department of Sports, Culture and Arts.

Sources have indicated that the governor has reserved some of the vacant positions for women as he seeks to fulfil the two-thirds gender rule.

In his last Cabinet, Governor Nyong'o had three women who held Roads and Public Works, Trade and Tourism and Tourism.