One student dies, two injured after school latrine caves in at Nyabondo Boys

Crime scene

The students were on a break when they went to relieve themselves only for the latrine to cave in.

Photo credit: File

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

One student died while two others got injured after a pit latrine at Nyabondo Boys High School in Nyakach, Kisumu County collapsed.

