One student dies, two injured after school latrine caves in at Nyabondo Boys

One student died while two others got injured after a pit latrine at Nyabondo Boys High School in Nyakach, Kisumu County collapsed.

The three were on the evening break when they went to relieve themselves only for the latrine to cave in.

The county government had earlier dispatched rescue teams to the site who tried their best to rescue the boy.

Two were rescued but unfortunately the form one student who was trapped in the rubble died.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o asked for speedy probe to establish the cause of the accident.

"It is devastating to lose such a young ebullient student who had a promising future. I would like to see speedy probe into this matter," said Prof Nyong’o.

The governor also wished quick recovery to those injured in the tragedy.