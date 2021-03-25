Nyong'o suspends Kisumu officers who dragged hawker on tarmac

Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has ordered the suspension of enforcement officers who were caught on camera dragging a hawker on tarmac.

According to a statement seen by Nation.Africa, the county officers will remain on suspension until investigations into the incidence is concluded.

“As investigations continue on this matter with the urgency it deserves, I have directed the city manager to immediately suspend from duty all the officers who were involved in this incident with immediate effect, until the conclusion of the ongoing probe on the matter,” the governor said.

Ms Beatrice Atieno, a fruits vendor in Kisumu town, was dragged for about 400 meters on hot tarmac by a pick-up vehicle belonging to the Kisumu City Enforcement Department.

Drama in Kisumu as hawker Beatrice Atieno, 39, is dragged at the back of a moving county pickup

Her crime was selling her oranges and lemons on the pavements of the Kisumu central business district.

Though not visible from a recorded video of the incident, Mrs Atieno told journalists that one of the county askaris seated at the back of the truck held her hand firmly, refusing to let her go, as the vehicle sped off.

The incident left the woman with tattered clothes and bruises on the left hip and knee as well as massive losses after her goods were scattered.

The Nation tracked the 39-year-old mother of three from Rabuor, who, amidst tears, shared her near-death ordeal in the hands of the county officers.

"It is not the first time they were doing this. They usually take away our good and demand for money before we get them back. But on this day, I thought I was going to die because they dragged me as the vehicle drove off," said the distressed fruit vendor.

Sensing danger from the irate bodaboda riders, the askaris drove to Kisumu Central Police Station where the injured woman was released after a scuffle ensured between the askaris and the angry mob.

Beatrice Atieno, 39, a hawker, hangs on to a moving Kisumu County government pick-up truck along Jomo Kenyatta highway on March 24, 2021. She sustained injuries after being dragged on the tarmac for about 400 metres. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

To add salt to injury, a female enforcement officer went ahead to throw away the remaining goods, forcing the injured Mrs Atieno to bend down to pick her fruits and omena fish (Lake Victoria sardine).

This angered his son who was arrested after he confronted the officers before police officers threw tear gas to disperse the angry crowd baying for the blood of the more than 14 enforcement officers.

Some Good Samaritans helped the woman with some wrappers to cover herself with since her clothes were all torn.