Leaders call for upholding ideas Jaramogi Oginga Odinga stood for

Leaders, mainly the political students of the first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, have called for upholding the ideals the country’s first vice president stood for.

Scholars, religious leaders, and politicians, some of whom were mentored by Jaramogi, joined the family and friends to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kenya’s first vice president.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, a protégé of Jaramogi, lauded Mzee Jaramogi for standing against the authoritarian presidential state and individuals who orchestrated looting of public resources.

“He was categorical that the struggle for independence was about improving the lives of all Kenyans,” he said during the event held at Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu.

Citing Jaramogi’s observation in his book Not Yet Uhuru, Prof Nyongo pointed out that the struggle for liberation remains urgent and imperative even today as long as there are the downtrodden.

Faced with constant intrigues in the ruling party Kanu to isolate all progressive forces, Prof Nyong’o who also served as one of Jaramogi’s advisers recounted how Jaramogi resigned from the government to form the Kenya People’s Union (KPU).

“Despite all the intrigues, Jaramogi remained determined and continued with the struggle for multiparty democracy, dignity and social justice up to his last breath,” recalled Prof Nyong’o.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga said his father was one of the most misunderstood and mistreated but remained committed to serving Kenyans.

“He managed to negotiate airlifts for Kenyans to study in communist and socialist countries. Over 5,000 Kenyans managed to access higher education in India, the UK, the US and Africa. But this is one of the most overlooked areas,” he said. As a father, Mr Odinga said he maintained simplicity and brought up his family just like any other ordinary family as he walked around in shorts and sandals.

“Our upbringing has helped us to understand how a person in a rural area lives. He withdrew us from schools in Kisumu and took us to the village schools and freely interacted with other people,” he said.

Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria termed Jaramogi as a mentor.

Women rights campaigner and politician Jael Mbogo while recalling how Jaramogi impacted her life, said she will forever remain committed to his ideals.

Freedom fighter Mzee Githu Kahengeri stated that the struggle for Kenya’s independence was not for a particular tribe or tribes but all Kenyans.

Even in his death, Mr Kahengeri said Jaramogi remains one of his heroes. Former minister and ex-United Nations Conference on Trade and Development secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi said that Jaramogi would not have kept quiet against the backdrop of the current attacks on the Judiciary and the Controller of Budget. Siaya Governor James Orengo who closely worked with Jaramogi said he left the country with a legacy of struggle.

He pointed out that the country is facing hardship since most of the people who are serving in the Kenya Kwanza government do not believe in the struggles.