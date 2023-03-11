Kisumu Senator Ojienda: I’m working with Ruto, not interested in Azimio rallies

Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda has reiterated that he will continue working with the Kenya Kwanza administration even as members of his coalition have maintained they don't recognise the President William Ruto’s government.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party legislator said he will continue working with President Ruto as they seek to fulfill the needs of the electorate.

Prof Ojienda who has been missing in action in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition protest rallies against the Kenya Kwanza government said he will not take part in the rallies which he claims will derail realisation of development projects in his area.

"I recognise the government and we will continue engaging the national government for the sake of developing our region," he said during a political meeting at Kogola Primary school in Nyakach Sub-County on Saturday.

Prof Ojienda, who had earlier met ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo at his Asembo home in Siaya County, told the residents that the close working relationship will see the region gain through development initiatives.

"We will launch a water project at Kogola Primary School next week as we look forward to fulfilling other challenges facing education, health and security sectors," he said.

The meeting was attended by a section of Kisumu Members of County Assembly who were de-whipped by the ODM party for meeting Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo last week.

Dubbed "unity for development", the Saturday meeting hosted by Central Nyakach MCA Vincent Obuya maintained that they will not be derailed by politics.

"We cannot avoid working with the national government which has 85 percent of resources. This is the government of the day and we must live with that," said Mr Obuya.

He accused some political detractors of circulating leaflets to threaten and dissuade people from attending the meeting.

He disclosed that their meeting with PS Omollo has yielded major results for the residents of Nyakach sub-county and Kisumu County at large.

“Among others, there is a promise to connect homes to electricity, provision of water, enhance security and build a network of roads in the area,” said Mr Obuya.

Nonetheless, the leaders maintained that they will not leave the party ODM party.

North Nyakach MCA Tom Nyaoke said that they are not bothered by being de-whipped as he called on Senator Ojienda to continue working with the national government.

ODM’s Kisumu County Assembly leadership discharged from office the 11 members who were serving in more than two committees

"We found that the 11 are not loyal to our party and its leadership and therefore went against our constitution by promoting other party ideals. We resolved to follow our standing orders and discharged them from other committees,” said Assembly Majority Leader Ken Oluoch.