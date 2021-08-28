Kisumu police gun down two suspected robbers

Police in Kisumu County on Saturday morning gunned down two people suspected to be members of a gang that has been terrorising the city dwellers during curfew hours.

The two were in a company of 13 others who escaped, some with bullet wounds during the 2 am Saturday incident at Ogango, Mamboleo Estate.

The Kisumu East Sub- County Commander James Musyimi told the Nation.Africa that the gang is suspected to be behind robberies in Migosi, Lolwe, Car wash and Ogango estates.

The gang uses crude tools to break into houses at night to steal valuables.

Mr Musyimi said the police acted on a tip-off after a number of youths were seen transporting suspected stolen goods.

"We immediately laid an ambush in the area and were able to track down a gang of 15 men aged 25 years and below. The youths were armed with crude weapons including machetes, iron bars and crow bars while some of them had guns,” said Mr Musyimi.

The youths were ordered to surrender but they opted to engage the police in a shooting battle.

"Two of the suspects were fatally injured and succumbed to the gunshot wounds moments later," said Mr Musyimi.

The other 13 escaped and are still at large. The officers also recovered gas cylinders, a microwave and television set among other items.

Meanwhile, the Sub-county police boss warned the youth against engaging in criminal activities and vowed not relent until all are brought to book.