Kisumu Health CEC Boaz Nyunya dies in Nairobi

Kisumu County CEC for Health Boaz Nyunya has died in a hospital in Nairobi, Governor Anyang Nyong’o has confirmed.

The late Prof Nyunya was in Nairobi on official duty when he fell sick and was rushed to hospital where he died.

"It is with deep shock and sorrow that I announce the death of my Executive Committee Member for Health and Sanitation, Prof Boaz Otieno Nyunya," said Governor Nyong’o.

He said the county official died after a short illness.

"Prof Nyunya, a widely experienced medic, researcher and a scholar passed on in Nairobi today (Thursday) morning following a short illness at 65 years. Prof Nyunya has been the epitome of professionalism and hard work," the Kisumu governor said.

Governor Nyong’o said the late Prof Nyunya was stoic and determined in the delivery of his mandate as the person charged with rebranding Kisumu’s healthcare.

Exemplary services

"During his short stint at the department, Prof Nyunya created a brand for exemplary services. At the Cabinet he kept us on our toes with detailed and accurate delivery of Covid-19 reports and mitigation measures in the country," said Governor Nyong’o.

Prof Nyunya, his Chief Officer, Dr Gregory Ganda and the CEO of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Dr George Rae, had in the past few months embarked on massive overhaul of the county’s health system.

"We will remember him for driving the Kisumu Marwa Health Insurance Scheme which targets the vulnerable families," said Prof Nyong’o.

The governor said he has known the late Prof Nyunya and his family for many years.

Prof Nyunya was a lecturer at Moi University, worked at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and the CDC before joining the Kisumu County government in 2020.

"As a county, we have lost a worker and a team player who instilled visionary leadership and gave real direction to the department, giving real meaning to quality healthcare provision," said Governor Nyong’o.



