Kisumu Health CEC Boaz Nyunya dies in Nairobi

Kisumu Health Boaz Nyunya

Kisumu County CEC for Health Boaz Nyunya who died in a hospital in Nairobi on July 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kisumu County CEC for Health Boaz Nyunya has died in a hospital in Nairobi, Governor Anyang Nyong’o has confirmed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.