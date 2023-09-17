Kisumu Girls closed indefinitely over students' unrest

Kisumu police are holding a teacher in connection with student unrest at Kisumu Girls High School.

Kisumu County Kuppet secretary Zablon Awange claimed that the male teacher was being used as a scapegoat to cover up what he described as numerous wrongdoings by the school's administration.

"The male teacher is being held at the Central Police Station and we demand that he be released immediately," Mr Awange said.

Nyanza Regional Director of Education Nelson Sifuna, who confirmed the incident, said the trouble started on Friday after pupils became unruly towards their teachers.

Also read: Three schools closed over students riots in Garissa

"Since Friday, there have been problems at Kisumu Girls High School where a number of girls became unruly and refused to participate in school activities," Mr Sifuna said.

He added: "Gradually, it degenerated into a shouting match of sorts as they heckled anyone who tried to address them in the canteen".

The headmaster said the pupils had written letters complaining of being subjected to corporal punishment by the school's administration.

It is reported that a group of students stormed the canteen on Sunday morning and demanded that secular music be played at a time when they were supposed to be praying.

But when their demands were met with resistance, they went on a rampage, prompting the authorities to close the school indefinitely.

"We have instructed the school to ensure that all pupils reach their destinations safely and that their parents are informed of the situation," said Mr Sifuna.