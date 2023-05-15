Litein Boys students go on strike over change in entertainment schedule

Litein Boys' High School students in Kericho County went on strike on Sunday night to protest a change of entertainment schedule.

In a similar incident, a total of 334 students of Kipsuter Boys' High school in Bomet County have also gone on strike to protest the transfer of their head teacher.

The 1,900 students at Litein Boys' High School smashed window panes at the school laboratory, administration block and also destroyed biometric registration kits.





Smashed windows at Litein Boys' High School in Kericho County after students went on strike over change in entertainment timetable. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai I Nation Media Group

They also burnt down a motorcycle, smashed a private vehicle at the institution before the administration called in the police.

"Police fired several bullets in the air to contain the students and restrained them from getting out of the compound following the strike" a senior police officer at Bureti sub-county police headquarters in Litein said.

The students are said to have been opposed to the administration's recent shifting of the entertainment timetable from Sunday evening to afternoon.

A motor vehicle damaged by students at Litein Boys' High School in Kericho county after students went on the rampage. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai I Natiion Media Group

By press time, the school's Chief Principal Mr Richard Sang, the board of management, security and education officers were held up in a meeting at the school amidst tight security.

In Bomet County, the students at Kipsuter boys were protesting the transfer of their Principal Mr Loussuku Mussa.

"The school has a total of 524 students out of which 184 had been sent home over school fees arrears, while six others were in the institution, but did not take part in the strike," Mr Phanton Analo, the Chepalungu sub-county police commander said.