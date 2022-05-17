Programme to promote nature-friendly food agriculture launched

A new initiative which aims to promote and advocate for nature-friendly sustainable agriculture has been launched.

This comes at a time the globe, especially the developing world, is grappling with climate change and land degradation resulting to decreased levels of food and nutrition insecurity.

Dubbed Nature-Positive Solutions for Shifting Agrifood Systems to More Resilient and Sustainable Pathways (Nature-positive), the programme was launched in Kisumu at an event which brought together various stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

Besides Kenya, the programme will also be implemented in India, Vietinam, Colombia and Burkina Faso.

Implemented by the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), the programme will seek to reshape food systems in the five countries. This will be done with the aim of meeting food demands amidst a growing population.

“In the aspect of environmental health and biodiversity, we will be looking at increasing food, land and water productivity by 30 per cent and biodiversity by 50 per cent,” said Dr Carlo Fadda, the Initiative’s head, who is also the research director at The Alliance of Bioversity International and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (Ciat).

Farmers from Upper and Lower Nyando show some locally milled flour during the launch of the Nature Positive initiative at Ciala Resort in Kisumu. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

More diverse diets

Additionally, the programme will seek to enhance access to more diverse diets, reduce poverty and ensure gender, youth and social inclusion.

It is also expected to help communities to build resilience to climate shocks and decrease greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring financial incentives that align with environmental goals.

“Already, 40 per cent of agricultural land is now degraded and the trend is increasing while our diets are not sufficiently diverse, said Dr Fadda, adding, “More than half of the global population is affected by some nutritional issue be it under or over nutrition.”

Governor Wilber Ottichilo (2nd left), Dr Carlo Fadda (3rd right) and other guests in Kisumu during the launch of the Nature Positive initiative. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Social inclusion

This programme aims at sustainably revolutionising the current agricultural systems and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. This will be done through an approach of five work packages including conservation of agro-biodiversity, sustainable management of natural resources and restoration of degraded land. There will also be waste recycling and engagement through social inclusion, capacity development and policy influence.

Often the current agricultural systems are pushed towards adopting inputs and practices that are not suitable for the environment.

“I think what is really and seriously affecting African farmers in particular is lack of diversity,” notes Dr Fadda

He emphasised on the need to have systems which enhance resilience to climate change change, adding that this can only be realised through diversification.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo hailed the programme, saying it would have a direct benefit to the people. The governor called for development of relevant policies and legislation which will give direction to implement what will come out of the Nature Positive initiative.

“As the chair of the Committee on Environment and Climate Change in the Council of Governors caucus, I would want to work closely with you so that we can introduce this same initiative to the rest of the counties,” said the governor.

Currently, there are plans to implement Nature Positive in Kisumu and Vihiga counties.

Dr Carlo Fadda speaks during the launch of the Nature Positive initiative at Ciala Resort in Kisumu. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Involve local scientists

Dr Ottichilo called for direct involvement of local scientists and relevant local officers rather than having them as just passive players. Eventually, he noted, the local scientists and officers are the ones who will implement the initiative’s outcome.

Mr Laban Kiplagat, the chief engineer for land and environment at the Ministry of Agriculture, urged the Nature Positive initiative to pick tested community-driven and locally adapted techniques.

Such techniques, he noted, will help towards reverting the current situation and restore fertile soils, biodiversity, nature-friendly agriculture and food systems in general.

“There is a lot that we can do within the agriculture sector because we have a variety of techniques, genetics and crops which if used well with the traditional knowledge should contribute to the adaptation of the scourge of climate change,” said Mr Kiplagat.

Farmers expressed optimism that they will benefit from the initiative to not only conserve the environment, but also diversify crops and diets at family level and earn more from agribusiness.

“I believe it is time for smallholder farmers to adopt nature positive agriculture especially in the wake of climate change,” said Ms Evelyne Okoth, a farmer from Kisumu County.

The current generation, especially young farmers, she said, should be keen at conserving the environment as they owe clean, fair and diversified food to the younger generations.