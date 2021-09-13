Why food safety standards are important for Kenya’s exports

Dr Benoit Gnonlonfin

Dr Benoit Gnonlonfin who is an international expert on food safety standards.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Rachel Kibui

Kenya is a major player in international food export, especially in horticulture produce such as vegetables and fruits. This means standards have always to be strictly observed across the value chains for produce to be accepted in both local and international markets.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.