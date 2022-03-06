Make good use of pesticides for better yields, farmers urged

Eric Kimunguyi Agrochemicals Association of Kenya

Mr Eric Kimunguyi, the CEO of Agrochemicals Association of Kenya. He has advised farmers to prepare their land in time for the planting season as the long rains approach.

Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

By  Rachel Kibui

The skies are getting grey and the planting season is around the corner. It is a busy season for agro dealers as well as farmers, as the former sell and the latter buy farm inputs.

