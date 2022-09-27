Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has castigated President William Ruto over his Cabinet nominees saying it fell short of regional and ethnic balance.

The Kisumu County boss also faulted the President for not retaining the Devolution ministry, saying the move did not respect separation of powers.

"Having seen appointments to the Cabinet on Tuesday, equity and regional balance, two components of national unity are prominent by their absence," said Governor Nyong'o in a statement sent to newsrooms.

What was even striking to him was that devolution was not given the prominence it deserves as a state department as is currently the case.

"The Constitution is very clear on this. We have two major branches of government in our Republic: national and devolved governments. Separate but interdependent. The President should have respected this principle in structuring his government," said Prof Nyong'o.

Biggest winner

His sentiments were shared by other residents and leaders from the Luo Nyanza region who also felt that the region deserved at least more CSs despite being solidly behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

While they cry foul, the biggest winner from Mr Odinga's backyard of Rarieda in Siaya County, is his former aide and Dr Ruto's strategist Eliud Owalo-who was appointed CS for Communication Information and Digital Economy.

After his nomination he expressed his gratitude to the President for the confidence he showed in him by assigning him to steer and transform this pivotal sector that is critical for the development of our economy.

"This is an opportunity for me to serve my country and to help the President deliver on the promises that we made to Kenyans. There is no greater honour than to serve one’s country. I promise to be responsive to the needs of Kenyans and to serve selflessly with diligence and efficacy, " said Mr Owalo.

He indicated that he will be making a more comprehensive statement in relation to his functional mandate subsequent to fulfillment of the statutory processes related to the same.

His nomination will be good for a section of United Democratic Alliance Party supporters from this region who had pushed for his consideration for a ministerial position.

Key point-man

The Economist, Management Consultant and Strategy Expert has been Ruto’s key point-man in the Luo-Nyanza region and a key member of the president's 2022 Campaign Steering Council.

He was also part of the Economic Advisory Team and Deputy Secretary General of the UDA Party responsible for Policy and Strategy.