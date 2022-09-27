Ababu Namwamba nominated as new Sports CS

Former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba has been nominated as Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Cabinet Secretary.

President William Ruto made the announcement Tuesday while unveiling his Cabinet at State House, Nairobi.

Should Namwamba’s nomination be approved by the Parliament, he will take over from Amina Mohammed, who has been in charge of the docket since March 2019.

Namwamba, a lawyer by profession and the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, returns to the sports docket, having been in charge from 2012 to 2013.

His immediate responsibility will be to ensure that Kenya's suspension by world football governing body, Fifa is lifted.

Fifa suspended Kenya from its activities on February 24 following government interference in the management of football in the country.

This follows CS Amina’s decision to disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on grounds of alleged misappropriation of funds on November 11, 2021.

The suspension has taken a heavy toll of Kenyan football as no team can compete in international assignments.

Namwamba has already hinted at solving the stalemate, which has seen FKF-Premier League clubs vow not to compete in the 2022/23 season if it is not sanctioned by Fifa.

Harambee Stars stand banned by FIFA from international football since 25 Feb 2022. They are missing out on Afcon 2023 qualifiers among other competitions. FIFA should be robustly engaged to resolve the impasse even as this ban period is smartly used to reinvigorate local football pic.twitter.com/ufe1OSyLrF — Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH🇰🇪 (@AbabuNamwamba) September 26, 2022

