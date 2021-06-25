Five Kisumu chiefs arrested over illegal roadblock

Five chiefs are facing the sack for allegedly erecting an illegal roadblock at Mamboleo area in Kisumu to enforce the 7pm to 4am curfew aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

The five, who include two chiefs and three assistant chiefs, are accused of extortion. They have also been accused of harassing Kisumu residents during curfew hours.

The local administrators who erected a roadblock, contrary to guidelines issued by the Inspector General of Police, were using vigilante groups during their unlawful mission.

Laid a trap

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Karanja Muiruri laid a trap that led to the arrest of the suspects following complaints from motorists and boda boda operators.

“My office received reports that the local administrators were soliciting bribes from people during curfew hours,” he said.

Unknown to them, the suspects flagged down Mr Muiruri who was using his personal vehicle and demanded a bribe to secure his release.

While pretending to negotiate his freedom, he called police officers who arrested the five chiefs while their accomplices escaped. With the help of the local administrators, the regional police boss said they are still pursuing those who escaped.

“It is only the police who are allowed to erect roadblocks, we will not hesitate to take action against people found to be involved in criminal activities,” he said.

The five, who will appear before Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika and Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko, will face disciplinary action.

The move comes just a week after the Ministry of Health announced new restrictions in 13 Lake Region counties to contain the Covi-19 pandemic.

The 13 counties which form part of the Lake Region Economic Bloc include Kisumu, Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.