Fire destroys dormitory, store at Kisumu Boys High School

A dormitory and a store at Kisumu Boys High School have been burnt down. The fire, which broke out at 7.15pm, also destroyed property of unknown value.

Firefighters from Kisumu County arrived on the scene and put out the inferno before it could spread to adjacent buildings.

Kisumu County Director of Education Rosemary Birange said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

"The fire destroyed one of the school's dormitories and a store. We have started investigating the cause of the inferno," she said.

The school fire comes just hours after the neighbouring Kisumu Girls High School was closed indefinitely following student unrest.

This is not the first time Kisumu Boys High School has suffered a fire incident. In January 2021, students at the school lost their property in a fire that gutted a dormitory.

The iron sheet dormitory had been erected as part of the Ministry of Education's Covid-19 protocols to decongest the school.

In August 2022, another fire destroyed dormitories and classrooms.