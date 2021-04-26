floods
Depth of devastation: Displaced by floods, ‘Victoria villagers’ live on the edge

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

  • Waterborne diseases are on the rise and the people are playing hide-and-seek with hippos right in their villages.
  • In Ogenya sub-location, residents are in dire straits while in Anyuro, about 150 households need urgent help.

 It’s almost two years since the rising waters of Lake Victoria displaced thousands of Kenyans. The socio-economic ramifications of the phenomenon have not been fully examined and the aid extended to the victims has finally dried up.

