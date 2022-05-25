AfriCities aftermath: Alarm as Covid numbers shoot up in Kisumu

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Health experts in Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties have raised concerns about rising Covid-19 cases.

This comes as residents have been showing mild symptoms of Covid-19 in the form of the flu.

With the face mask mandate removed in March, residents have lowered their guard against Covid-19 and are not sanitising, keeping social distance or wearing face coverings.

Related

LREB Health Pillar Director Dr Rosemary Obara said infection rates had started increasing in the region.

Residents have been asked to take precautions as another Covid-19 wave is looming.

Face masks

"Covid-19 did not go away despite the ban on public wearing of face masks. People have relaxed on preventive measures," Dr Obara said.

She added that few residents are being vaccinated for Covid-19.

Kakamega has the highest number of residents vaccinated against the respiratory disease, followed closely by Kisumu and Siaya.

"My advisory for the county government is to go back to sensitise locals on the possible looming wave. We are not yet out of danger with Covid-19," she said.

Kisumu County Public Health Director Fredrick Oluoch noted that 13 people had tested positive out of 244 samples.

"From the statistics, Kisumu Central, Kisumu East and Kisumu West [are the] most affected. People need to take Covid-19 measures seriously," said Mr Oluoch.

[email protected]

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.