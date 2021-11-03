UDA supporters in Kisii defect to ODM en masse

William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) shakes hnads with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Ruth Mbula

Over 1,000 supporters of Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Wednesday defected to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and declared their support for Raila Odinga.

