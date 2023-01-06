Two babies found murdered in Kisii, father arrested

Two children have been found murdered and their bodies dumped in a maize farm in Kiobegi, Nyamache in Kisii County .

Nyamache Police Boss Kepkemboi Kipkulei said they have arrested the father of the two children in connection with the incident.

The bloodied bodies of the babies, aged 10 months and two and a half years, lay besides each other with visible deep cuts on their heads and necks.

Speaking at the scene, Mr Kipkulei said the bodies were found on Friday morning in their parent's farm and they have launched investigations into the matter.

Overwhelmed mother of the two children allegedly killed by their father at their home in Kiobegi, Nyamache in Kisii. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

The police boss said there are allegations that the father of the children had mental health issues and is being held as a suspect.

Neighbours said the man had been admitted in hospital two months ago, undergoing mental health treatment.

"We even conducted a fundraiser for his treatment at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital," said a resident, Mr Wilfred Nyamweya.

Hundreds of residents milled around the bodies of the murdered children, wailing and crying.