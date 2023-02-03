TSC replaces six Itumbe DOK Primary School teachers in mock sex video

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has posted six teachers to Itumbe DOK Primary School in Kisii County.

TSC has replaced the six teachers who were interdicted on Thursday after they were caught on viral video forcing minors to practice mock sex.

In the new posting letters by TSC, five teachers were transferred from various schools in Nyamache Sub County to the affected institution, while one is newly recruited.

Mr James Oigoro Ocharo was transferred from Giasaiga DEB, while Mr Wilfred Momanyi Ochenge was moved from Bosansa DEB Primary School.

“Ensure you hand over all the school property in your possession before you proceed to your new station. By a copy of this letter, both head teachers are required to inform this office and the secretary TSC, of the date you are released and received at your new station through a casualty appointment return,” reads the TSC letter.

Ms Florence Nyabuto was transferred from Mosasa DOK while Mr Morara George Igworo was moved from Itibonge Primary School.

The deputy head teacher of Kionduso PAG Primary School Mr Isacc Osoro was redeployed to Itumbe DOK to serve in the same capacity.

“Following your posting to Nyamache Sub County by the TSC County Director, Kisii, you are hereby posted to Itumbe DOK Primary school with immediate effect,” reads the TSC letter.

Mr Odong’a Obedy Nyanchong’i who is among thousands of newly recruited teachers was posted to the school.

The six new teachers will replace Ms Evelyne Moraa Orina, Catherine Mokera Mokaya, William Isuka, Druscilla Moraa Nyairo, Angellica Joseph and Ms Gladys Kenyanya who were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly subjected four boys to an indecent act.

Mr Obadiah Nyaribo Mokaya who was among seven teachers arraigned in court over the incident has, however, not been interdicted.

The seven suspects will spend two more days in custody as they wait to be charged officially on Monday.