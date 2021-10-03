Scores hurt as ODM, William Ruto supporters clash in Kisii

Kisii chaos

Youth fight at Suneka in Bonchari, Kisii County, yesterday. The rival groups attacked each other with clubs and stones just as DP William Ruto approached the Suneka junction.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega I Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Several people were injured on Sunday after youths donning ODM t-shirts clashed with those allied to Deputy President William Ruto at Suneka in Bonchari, Kisii.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.