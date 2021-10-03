Scores hurt as ODM, William Ruto supporters clash in Kisii

Several people were injured on Sunday after youths donning ODM t-shirts clashed with those allied to Deputy President William Ruto at Suneka in Bonchari, Kisii.

The rival groups attacked each other with clubs and stones just as Dr Ruto approached Suneka junction and was preparing to address a gathering at the venue.

The crowd in ODM T-shirts heckled the DP, sparking off the confrontation that lasted for minutes.

An injured man lay helpless on the ground after he was hit with a club on the head as Dr Ruto continued to address his supporters, less than five metres away.

The man was later helped by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s aides, who rushed him to hospital.

The DP was driven away to the home of Mama Teresa Bitutu, the widow of Oroo Oyioka — the late Bonchari MP who was succeeded by Mr Pavel Oimeke.

Causing confusion

On his way back, violence erupted again, causing confusion and panic as the DP was preparing to address the crowd.

The violence sent residents scampering before calm was restored after the DP started his address. "It is very wrong for some of our local leaders to pay youths here to cause violence. I am calling on youths not to accept to be used to fighting their colleagues. You deserve a job and business, not to be used as hooligans," said Dr Ruto.

He said money set aside for development should be used for projects and not to organise chaos. Earlier, the DP told off his critics for downplaying the role he has played in shaping the Jubilee administration development agenda before he fell out with boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He took credit for the development projects initiated by the Jubilee administration, saying he had played a big role in coordinating their implementation.

The DP, who spoke after attending a church service in Kenyenya, said he had ensured the construction of more than 300 kilometres of tarmac road in the region alone, 140,000 electricity connections from just 27,000 and provision of clean water to communities.

Gusii community

His remarks appear to have targeted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who has been using the projects to showcase his achievements to his Gusii community. “I am appealing to the Gusii for support. We have come a long way in matters development and politics,” the DP said, noting that he has not abandoned the community since 2013 when they formed the government with President Kenyatta.

Dr Ruto endeared himself to the Gusii community with promises of job opportunities, a vibrant economy, peace and stability.

Dr Ruto is on a three-day tour of the region in what some of his allies have said is taming Dr Matiang’i, who is being fronted by some leaders and members of the community for presidency.

And although the DP did not make a direct reference to Dr Matiang’i in his Friday and Saturday tours, he used every opportunity to discredit the CS indirectly in his remarks.

In a meeting with Gusii leaders on Friday night, the DP said the formation of a regional party, which Dr Matiang’i’s allies are pushing for, is an unwanted agenda. He made a passionate appeal to the leaders, politicians and opinion leaders to support his bid for the presidency.

The DP is also trying to woo some of his allies back to his camp after they showed signs of defecting to Dr Matiang’is camp.