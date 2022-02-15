Residents hurl stones at late firetrucks after blaze in Kisii

The scene where a fire razed Jua Kali stalls in Kisii town on February 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Nyaberi  &  Steve Mokaya

Angry residents pelted stones at a fire truck that arrived late following an inferno which consumed property valued at millions of shillings in Kisii town.

