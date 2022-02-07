Aberdare National Park wildfires contained

Aberdare Fire

Wildfires at Aberdare National Park have been contained after about 48 hours.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has warned of imminent fire danger season as heightened surveillance begins in forested areas across Mt Kenya ecosystem.

