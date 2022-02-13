Seven injured, vehicles burnt as LPG truck explodes in Limuru
About seven people have been injured after an LPG truck exploded in Mutarakwa, Limuru leaving a trail of destruction. Six vehicles were burnt by the huge fire.
According to Limuru Deputy Sub County Police Commander Anthony Thumi, the injured people were taken to Ndeiya Hospital.
Residents said the truck fell in a ditch around 6am Sunday after its driver lost control. It then burst into flames as it was being lifted by a crane.
Traffic along Mutarakwa road came to a standstill following the truck’s explosion.
More follows...