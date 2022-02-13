Seven injured, vehicles burnt as LPG truck explodes in Limuru

LPG truck exploded in Mutarakwa, Limuru

About seven people were on February 13, 2022 injured after an LPG truck exploded in Mutarakwa, Limuru

logo

By  Mary Wambui  &  Mercy Chelangat

About seven people have been injured after an LPG truck exploded in Mutarakwa, Limuru leaving a trail of destruction. Six vehicles were burnt by the huge fire.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.