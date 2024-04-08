Duke Nyabaro a political blogger who was found dead

Police launch probe after body of Kisii blogger Duke Nyabaro found hanging in kiosk

Mr Duke Nyabaro a political blogger who was found dead in Kitutu Chache South in Kisii County. 
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Wycliffe Nyaberi  &  Nyaboga Kiage

What you need to know:

  • Nyabaro was found dead on Sunday morning with a belt tied around his neck.
  • The controversial blogger frequently commented on political issues, especially in Kisii County.
  • Last month, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said that the government was appalled by the killing of bloggers.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why UDA leaders in Meru have not welcomed Mwangaza

  2. PREMIUM James Abuki: The 54-year-old man who lost Sh9m in search of CAS job

    The Public Service Commission

  3. PREMIUM Oscar Sudi: Ruto's 'political engineer' eyeing Uasin Gishu governor's seat?

    Oscar Sudi

  4. PREMIUM How Kenya lost education to entrepreneurs

    CS Ezekiel Machogu announcing KCSE exam results