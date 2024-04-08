Police launch probe after body of Kisii blogger Duke Nyabaro found hanging in kiosk

The death of a man whose body was found hanging in a kiosk barely 10 hours after being active on Facebook discussing football matters has left the police with more questions than answers.

Did Duke Nyabaro, 31, an active social media user who doubled up as a teacher die by suicide or was he murdered? This is the question that relatives, friends and police are trying to find an answer to.

Mr Nyabaro was found dead on Sunday morning with a belt tied around his neck. The incident happened at Nyaora Corner Village in Kitutu Chache South Constituency.

The controversial blogger frequently commented on political issues, especially in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County. When he was not doing that, he would be teaching in a classroom at Chacha Moronge High School in Kehancha, Migori County.

His body was discovered by church-goers who alerted the area police.

An anonymous caller informed Mr Nyabaro’s relatives about his death. The family was told that the deceased did not spend the night in his house.

“I informed the rest of the family members and rushed to his house, but we never found him. We went to the place where the body had been spotted. Sadly, he was the one hanging, dead,” said Ms Mary Machuki, a relative.

Residents who saw the body said that something did not add up, especially the position in which the body was hanging.

Another resident, James Metobo, said that it had rained heavily on Saturday night, yet the clothes the deceased was wearing were dry.

“We are suspecting foul play here. That young man could not have hanged himself. It rained the whole night and it is wet everywhere. How come his clothes remained dry outside a kiosk where the body was found?” He asked.

The Nation went through Mr Nyabaro’s Facebook account. His last post was on a Kenyan Premier League match between Shabana Football Club and Posta Rangers. Shabana won 3-0.

“Shabana ‘imefunga leo ligi’. Shabana belongs to the NSL,” his post read.

In another post, he discussed the politics of Kisii County.

Police took Mr Nyabaro’s body to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said investigations are underway.

"Mr Nyaribo’s body was found. We have launched investigations into the matter. A postmortem will help us determine if he was murdered or if it was suicide," Mr Kases told Nation on phone.

The deaths of bloggers and social media users who comment on political matters have been on the rise in the country.

On March 9, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said that the government was appalled by the killing of bloggers.

On December 2, 2023, a Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani Bernard alias Snipper went missing after leaving his home to ‘meet a friend’. His body was found in a thicket after two weeks.

Two suspects Vincent Muriithi Kirimi alias ‘Supuu’ and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias ‘Tali’ have been charged over his murder.