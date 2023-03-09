Panic as empty coffin dumped at a homestead in Kisii

Panic and shock has gripped some parts of Tabaka Ward, South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County after a coffin was found dumped at the gate to a homestead on Thursday morning.

The brown wooden coffin, measuring approximately 1. 5 metres, is said to have been dumped there by unknown people on Wednesday night within the compound of Mr Kayus Ondabu.

The motive of those who dumped it there is not yet clear but it had no content inside.

However, on top of its lid was attached Mr Ondabu’s photo which he had taken with his son during a graduation ceremony some years back. The son is now doing his masters degree course.

A villager, who was accompanying his child to school in the morning hours sighted the casket first and informed the head of the family.

While speaking to those who had gathered to see it, a visibly perturbed Mr Ondabu asked what wrong he had done to warrant such a treatment that has left him and his family in fear.

“Let me ask you the people of Tabaka, have I ever wronged anyone here? Don’t I live with the rest of the community harmoniously? Have I ever been caught stealing or doing some sorcery or witchcraft anywhere? Then why should I be subjected to all these?” Mr Ondabu asked.

Nyamarambe acting sub-county Police Commander Thomas Parkolwa confirmed the incident. He said they had launched investigations.

“Some things which happen are not ordinary and they are shocking even to the investigators. But be assured that when we find out those who left the coffin there, then we will take firm action against themfor they have subjected the family through psychological torture,” Mr Parkolwa told Nation.Africa on phone.

In the Abagusii community, people associate abandoned coffins with witchcraft but malicious people are also using them to spread fear among locals.