Kisii’s Nyambera dumpsite shut amid health risk concerns

Nyambera dumpsite in Kisii town

Kisii County government truck empties waste at the Nyambera dumpsite in Kisii town. The National Environmental Complaints Committee (NECC) has ordered its closure within six months.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula  &  Steve Mokaya

The National Environmental Complaints Committee (NECC) has ordered the closure of the Nyambera dumpsite in Kisii town within six months.

