MP Tong’i concedes defeat in Nyaribari Chache race

Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong'i has conceded defeat, even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) releases the official results.

Mr Tong'i was defending his seat for a third term on a Jubilee ticket.

He posted on his social media accounts: “It’s my prayer that our Lord has other great plans. I wish my new MP well as he serves our people. May our families be blessed mightily."

He added: "Good people, I may not have done everything that the people of Nyaribari Chache wanted but I have no doubt in my mind that I did my very best to improve the constituency."

He took credit for tarmacking more roads, helping set up a Kenya Medical Training College campus, building new schools and improving old ones, establishing more hospitals, improving water supply and giving buses to schools.

"We also know that my competitor spent tons of millions and hence his win is not about good leadership," claimed Mr Tong'i.

Others in the race are Zaheer Jhanda (UDA), Eric Obino (Kanu), James Kenani (ODM), former MP Chris Bichage (independent), Samuel Apoko (UPIA), Thaddeus Nyangenya (NOPEU), Henry Otara (UPA) and former Kisii County executive Vincent Sagwe (PPOK).