Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria freed on cash bail
Nakuru Town East MP Gikaria was on Wednesday released from Police custody on Sh 50,000 cash bail after spending a night behind bars.
Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo confirmed that Mr Gikaria was freed upon payment of the police cash bail in order to present himself to the court when called upon to do so.
According to Mr Mwanzo, the police sought guidance from the court on the cash bail before releasing the legislator.
"There were issues that were pending so we did not want to continue holding him so we granted him cashbail as we continue with compiling his file,"said Mr Mwanzo.
Causing violence
Mr Gikaria who was arrested on Tuesday on allegations of assaulting and injuring an MCA candidate at Naka Primary School Poling Centre will be required to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nakuru after every three days.
He is also accused of causing violence at two polling stations at Naka and Lanet.
Mr Mwanzo disclosed to Nation that he has cautioned the MP against involving himself in similar actions saying the police will not hesitate to take action.
The Police boss said the police are still in the process of recording statements from witnesses as well as filling exhibit documents in order to build their case.
"We have warned him against getting involved in kind of violence during this time failure to which the cash bail will be forfeited and he will be arrested ," said Mr Mwanzo
The officer revealed that Mr Gikaria is expected to be produced in court on August 17 after the Directorate of Public Prosecution approves the charges.