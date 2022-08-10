Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria freed on cash bail

Nakuru Town East MP Gikaria was on Wednesday released from Police custody on Sh 50,000 cash bail after spending a night behind bars.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo confirmed that Mr Gikaria was freed upon payment of the police cash bail in order to present himself to the court when called upon to do so.

According to Mr Mwanzo, the police sought guidance from the court on the cash bail before releasing the legislator.

"There were issues that were pending so we did not want to continue holding him so we granted him cashbail as we continue with compiling his file,"said Mr Mwanzo.

Causing violence

Mr Gikaria who was arrested on Tuesday on allegations of assaulting and injuring an MCA candidate at Naka Primary School Poling Centre will be required to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nakuru after every three days.

He is also accused of causing violence at two polling stations at Naka and Lanet.

Mr Mwanzo disclosed to Nation that he has cautioned the MP against involving himself in similar actions saying the police will not hesitate to take action.

The Police boss said the police are still in the process of recording statements from witnesses as well as filling exhibit documents in order to build their case.