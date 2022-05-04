Moi-era tycoon Geoffrey Asanyo makes a comeback in Kisii

Moi-era tycoon Geoffrey Asanyo has returned to politics and will be vying for the Kitutu Chache North parliamentary seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Mr Asanyo, a rich businessman with vast investments in Kisii and beyond, says Kitutu Chache North needs new leadership and that is why he is keen to oust his friend and long-serving member of the National Assembly Jimmy Angwenyi.

This is as Mr Don Bosco Gichana, who missed the United Democratic Alliance ticket, eyes the same seat as an independent.

Mr Japheth Nyakundi, who, like Mr Gichana, is a youthful politician and businessman, will fly the UDA flag.

Mr Asanyo, a former powerful Kanu branch chairman and now a close ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, says he has hit the ground selling his agenda in the constituency that is home to Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

“We want to provide what has not been delivered by those who have been in leadership for the last 20 years. We know how to do that and we are telling our people to support us in delivering them from poor leadership,” Mr Asanyo said.

Mr Asanyo at one time sued the government over what he called unlawful arrest.

He, along with his firms, sued the Attorney-General on behalf of the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, for unlawful arrest and prosecution.

He had been charged in 2002 with allegedly giving Sh180,000 to the then town clerk of the defunct Nairobi City Council, Zipporah Wandera, as an inducement to facilitate payments to Makana Motors Ltd.

The Attorney-General later withdrew the charges under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Mr Asanyo and his firms filed the suit in 2009, seeking special and general damages.

“We want to ensure our people get better roads and water. We will work with other ODM leaders in the county to deliver votes for our party leader Raila Odinga,” said Mr Asanyo.

But Mr Angwenyi, 75, still commands significant support in his constituency and it will be interesting to see what his opponents will do to win the hearts of the 50,665 registered voters who have voted for him for more than 20 years.

Support for Arati

Mr Asanyo has also publicly announced his support for outgoing Dagoretti North MP and Kisii County governorship hopeful Simba Arati. It will be interesting to see how he battles for the Kitutu Chache North seat while aligned to Mr Arati’s camp.

Mr Arati has been at loggerheads with Mr Ongwae, who commands a huge following and respect in the constituency.

Mr Gichana announced his candidacy as an independent candidate after failing to win the UDA ticket in the recent nominations.

The flamboyant politician and businessman has had it rough while campaigning and has been physically attacked several times by people he claims to be goons of his opponents.

For the last two months, the controversial politician has been campaigning with a broken arm after he was attacked at one of his rallies.

He said he was leaving a rally in Monyerero township when stones were hurled at his convoy, damaging several cars. His vehicle’s rear and front shields were smashed.

Sources, however, indicate that Mr Gichana had come to the function late and was trying to leave without giving rally attendees handouts.

Mr Gichana is making his second attempt in a parliamentary race, after his failed bid in 2013 for the Kitutu Chache South seat, which Mr Richard Onyonka is holding for the third term.

Mr Gichana, while launching his bid three months ago, said he had this time round decided to vie in Kitutu Chache North, where his rural home is, after consultations with elders, opinion leaders and supporters.

During the 2017 elections, he was serving a jail term in Tanzania for money laundering.

“Mr Angwenyi has served us for a long time. We are now telling him that it is our time. He should support the younger generation,” said Mr Gichana.

Mr Nyakundi, 33, believes he is a strong candidate and has what it takes to defeat his opponents.