Raila changes tune on zoning in Azimio

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga yesterday beat an about turn on zoning, saying it will apply in key races so as to avoid handing victory to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mr Odinga said zones will be established so as to identify candidates that have great influence, arguing that the move will ensure they defeat their key competitors in the August 9 elections.

This comes just under a month after Mr Odinga, and the coalition, assured small parties — which say that zoning will lock them out of competition — that they will allow all parties to compete at the poll.

“We have 26 parties under Azimio and our agenda is to ensure that our candidate wins the presidential seat. For instance, ODM has not placed candidates in the Central region. On the other hand, Jubilee has not placed candidates in Nyanza, Coast or Western region,” Mr Odinga said.

He went on: “In Nairobi, Jubilee and ODM sat down and agreed on various issues. Nairobi has 85 wards. Out of them, 45 are occupied by Jubilee as at now while 40 are occupied by ODM. We agreed that Jubilee and ODM parties continue occupying their respective zones,” he added. “The county has 17 constituencies and Jubilee has eight MPs, ODM has eight while Wiper has one. That will remain the same.”

Mr Odinga spoke in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County, where he met candidates and leaders under Azimio. He was accompanied by his presidential campaign board chairman Ndiritu Muriithi, who is also the county governor, and Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

A recent report by the secretaries-general of parties under Azimio called for the use of zoning in key strongholds.

Largely affected by the decision are aspirants running for parliamentary seats as the coalition seeks to prevent cannibalism that could cost it numbers in the Senate and National Assembly.

Also to be affected are governor aspirants in counties where the coalition has more than two aspirants against sole Kenya Kwanza candidates.

Kisii, Nyamira, Mombasa, Wajir and Garissa have been identified for possible zoning after affiliate parties fronted their candidates against Kenya Kwanza. Jubilee, ODM, and Wiper are fielding governor candidates in the counties separately.

In Ukambani, the team has recommended fielding of only one candidate each from the coalition to face off with MPs Vincent Musau (Mwala), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) and Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) who are defending their seats on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tickets.

Yesterday, Mr Odinga said zoning was Azimio’s best chance to ensure numbers in both Houses and the Council of Governors.

“I know you were in competition to win elective seats. Do not hate whoever was picked to fly the Azimio ticket because we need all of you on board even if you lost a seat. We will have another job for you in my government and that is why I have come to listen to you,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga said that the coalition’s team of experts is currently on a retreat where it is drafting and reviewing a manifesto that is set to be released to the public next week.