Man in fatal fight with son surrenders to police

Police in Kisii are holding a 61-year-old man from Igonga village in Bonchari for allegedly stabbing his son to death.

The man allegedly fought with his 31-year-old son on Sunday night after they disagreed over an unknown issue.

Gesonso Police boss Charles Machinji said the suspect surrendered to the police on Monday.

“The man presented himself to the police today (Monday) at around 11am. He said they disagreed and fought with his son,” said Mr Machinji.

The police boss said they have started investigations into the murder.

The body was taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, lawyers from South Nyanza have condemned the increased murder cases in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

They said there are 92 murder cases pending before the Kisii High Court.

The Law Society of Kenya, South West Nyanza Branch Chairman Mr Gideon Nyambati said they are appalled by the increased horror incidents in Gusii land in the last three weeks.