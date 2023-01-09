Suspect in murder of his two children fails to take plea, to be detained for 14 days

A court has ordered that a man accused of murdering his two children in Kisii County be remanded for 14 days pending investigations into the case.

The accused, Nelson Ontita (28) appeared before Ogembo Principal Magistrate Calestous Nambafu but the taking of plea was deferred to allow the prosecution to finalise investigations.

The prosecution counsel Ian Mukusi made an application for the court to grant detectives two weeks to conclude investigations.

Mr Mukusi told the court that the suspect will be subjected to a mental assessment during that period to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

The magistrate ordered that the suspect be detained at Nyangusu Police Station until 23 January when the case will be mentioned.