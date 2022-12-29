Man, 70, arrested for allegedly hacking his 68-year-old wife to death in Kisii

Police in Kisii have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife following a domestic quarrel.

The suspect was picked up from his house Thursday morning after villagers in Gesieka area in Mosocho suspected he had hacked his 68-year-old wife to death after a feud.

Villagers said they found the body of the deceased lying on the floor of their bedroom Thursday morning.

Kitutu Chache South Sub-County Police boss Anthony Keter said the two had not been living together. He said the woman only returned home on Tuesday.

"She had machete cuts in the nape," said Mr Keter.

He said further investigations were underway before the suspect is arraigned.

"The suspect is already in police custody and we hope that by Friday morning, he will be arraigned," said Mr Keter.

Villagers said the couple had been embroiled in domestic squabbles for a long time.