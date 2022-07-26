Mystery of missing Kisii woman, a recovered hand and son suspected of murder

It is now a month since the hand of Mama Yuniis Bitengo, 71, was discovered in a maize farm, one kilometre from her house, with her only son suspected to have been complicit in the suspected murder.

The rest of her body has not been found and her family fears she must have been murdered and damped somewhere.

Villagers in Nyakeyo, South Mugirango, in Kisii County now want police to unravel the mystery of the widow’s disappearance in Getonto village.

"We have arrested 10 people. They are in police custody. Among the suspects is the woman's only son and a female village elder," said Etago police boss Labal Omol.

Mr Omol said the suspects are helping police with investigations and that more people are being sought.

Son prime suspect

Police sources indicate that the woman’s son, the key suspect in the murder, paid Sh4,000 to the killers to eliminate his mother. Another Sh2,000 was to be added after the actual killing.

The woman is said to have declined calls by her son to sell her less than one-acre piece of land, drawing his anger.

Villagers say the grandmother's body may have been buried in an unknown place. But they recovered her hair, house keys and clothes at the maize plantation.

Police are working to recover the body or at least find her alive.

"My mother-in-law had gone to a neighbouring homestead to drink local brews. This was on June 29, 2022. She disappeared thereafter, never to be seen again alive," said Ms Boke Marwa.

A letter written in Ekegusii was later discovered in the village implicating most of the suspects arrested.

Ms Marwa said the family searched for the woman for two weeks before they found her remains.

Relatives said they are unable to proceed with burial proceedings because the woman's body is still missing.