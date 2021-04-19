Kisii court charges Nehemiah Asiago with murder of son

A man who allegedly killed his son by slitting his throat open has been charged with murder.

Mr Nehemiah Asiago, 41, was on Monday charged before Kisii High Court Judge Rose Ougo with killing his 21year-old son.

"On June 2, 2020 at Bamachoda village in Kisii South, Nehemiah Asiago murdered Byron Kerongo Asiago after picking a quarrel with him following a domestic disagreement at 10pm," read the court papers.

The suspect is reported to have stabbed his son in the left side of the chest with a kitchen knife, killing him instantly.

Mr Asiago, who went into hiding after allegedly committing the crime, was arrested two weeks ago in Parklands, Nairobi, while trying to travel out of the country. The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution applied to have the accused denied bond, stating that he may flee the country. It argued that he may also be a threat to his wife and children who are key witnesses in the case.

"The accused will be remanded at Kisii GK Prison," said Justice Ougo.