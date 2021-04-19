Kisii court charges Nehemiah Asiago with murder of son

Nehemiah Asiago

Nehemiah Asiago (centre) who is accused of murdering his 21-year-old son, is taken to Kisii High Court where he was charged with murder on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

A man who allegedly killed his son by slitting his throat open has been charged with murder.

