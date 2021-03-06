Police arrest two more suspects in the murder of Caroline Wanjiku

Caroline Wanjiku Maina

Caroline Wanjiku Maina, the 38-year-old Nairobi businesswoman who was kidnapped and murdered by unknown assailants on February 12. 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Detectives have arrested two more suspects in the murder of businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. No need to panic, CS Magoha tells KCPE and KCSE candidates

  2. Rashid Echesa transferred to Nairobi

  3. Covid-19: Over 50,000 vaccinated as Rwanda campaign begins

  4. Malala, Wanga among 10 summoned by NCIC

  5. Pope, top Shiite cleric plead for 'peace' in historic Iraq encounter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.