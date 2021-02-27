Caroline Wanjiku Maina
Tender row linked to murder of Caroline Wanjiku

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A multimillion-shilling tender for the construction of walkways is at the heart of investigations on the kidnapping, torture and killing of businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina, whose body was found by herders in Kajiado county two weeks ago.

