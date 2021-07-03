Cane farmer Jared Onkuru
Kisii cane farmers turn to jaggery production as Sony Sugar wobbles

By  Ruth Mbula

  • On June 8 this year, Sony Sugar shut down operations for six weeks to carry out routine maintenance but the factory is yet to resume crushing cane.

Sugarcane farmers in Kisii County have turned to making jaggery using traditional methods after the near-collapse of the Sony Sugar factory where they used to deliver their cane.

